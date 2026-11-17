Two sold-out Stevie Wonder concerts at Detroit's Fox Theatre have been canceled, and refunds will go to the original ticket purchasers, Ticketmaster said.

Ticketmaster said the event organizer canceled the Detroit performances of Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" 50th anniversary show, which were scheduled for Dec. 8 and 9. No further details were provided by Ticketmaster. The Fox Theatre has confirmed the cancellations on its website.

Wonder's website still lists upcoming performances in Washington, D.C., and Inglewood, California.

Refunds to the original payment method will be processed within 14 to 21 days, Ticketmaster said. Ticketmaster will issue the refund to the original purchaser, a distinction that matters because tickets to both shows were listed for thousands of dollars on the resale market.

Wonder was born in Saginaw in 1950. His mother moved to Detroit when he was 4, and he learned to play piano and other instruments there. After he signed with Motown Records, he was given the name Little Stevie Wonder.

He has won 25 Grammy Awards and has been honored numerous times for his music and civil rights work.

His 1976 album, "Songs in the Key of Life," featured tracks such as "Isn't She Lovely," "Sir Duke," "As" and "I Wish." It spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and won the Grammy for Album of the Year, Wonder's third win in that category.