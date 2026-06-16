Security video shows man ripping lottery tickets from display case at Sterling Heights convenience store

A man broke into a Sterling Heights, Michigan, convenience store on Sunday, pulling numerous instant lottery tickets out of the display case before fleeing.

Multiple security cameras caught the scene as it unfolded Sunday at Frank's Chicken Deli & Pizza on Mound Road near 14 Mile Road, and the carryout owner provided CBS Detroit with some of that video.

As seen in security video, a man drove a dark-colored sport utility vehicle towing a small wooden trailer into an empty parking lot at the store. The man walked over to a rear entrance of the building and forced the door open. Security alarms started to sound as he got inside.

The man went behind the retail counter and ripped handfuls of lottery tickets out of the Michigan Lottery display case, unspooling them as though from reels of toilet paper. Some of those tickets fell on the floor before he picked up the piles and ran.

An intruder stole piles of Michigan Lottery instant tickets on June 14 from Frank's Chicken Deli & Pizza in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Frank's Chicken Deli & Pizza

The man appeared on the security video images to be holding that pile of lottery tickets as he headed out of the building, closed the door and drove off in the SUV.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Sterling Heights police department.