Sterling Heights Kodiaks seeking to provide new youth football experience

If you're looking for energy on the football field, the Sterling Heights Kodiaks have it.

"I love the game," said Kodiaks varsity player Braxton Tull. "Love the game of football."

"Getting to meet new people and getting to express yourself," added Kodiaks varsity player Ivan Reed Jr.

Ivan Reed didn't love the experience he and his family had with youth football in the past, so a couple of years ago, he decided to start his own program.

"You know we experienced other things, and this is something that I thought I could do and just give kids a really good experience and make sure they felt comfortable and welcome," said Ivan Reed, who founded the Sterling Heights Kodiaks.

In a world where youth sports can focus solely on winning, the Kodiaks wanted to offer a more personal experience that develops character alongside athleticism.

"I just like the brotherhood that's out here and just focusing on what kind of runs my life, football is basically everything," said Kodiaks varsity player Zander Pike. "I just love being out here."

"Everybody seems well connected," added Kodiaks varsity player Brayden Tull. "Everybody loves each other as a teammate, and they're all working for the same goal."

The coaching staff is made up of military veterans, former college athletes, first responders, teachers and community leaders, all committed to mentoring and serving as positive role models for the next generation.

"One, I want to make sure they have fun," said Kodiaks varsity head coach Bill Tull. "If they don't have fun, I failed them. I don't care if we've won every game. Number two, I'm going to teach them a little about the sport. Number three, I'm going to teach them to believe in themselves.

"There are things that are bigger than football, like family and learning and being able to be taught things," said Ivan Reed. "I think that the core that we have here now is a prime example of that, of what we're trying to build."