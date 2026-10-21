Sterling Heights City Council votes to renew Flock contract

A divided Sterling Heights City Council voted to renew its contract to use Flock cameras in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the city council was slated to vote on whether to renew its contract with the surveillance camera system, a topic of nationwide controversy.

While Sterling Heights Police Chief Andrew Satterfield acknowledged the misuse that has happened nationwide, he also mentioned the misinformation being spread about the camera system.

The chief presented to the public and the council the measures that would be implemented if their contract with Flock were renewed.

Satterfield says the camera system does not take photographs of people, record audio or measure speed.

He shared that system usage will be reviewed every 30 days rather than every year to prevent misuse.

The chief also shared the successes the department has had with the system and that Sterling Heights Police Department has no history of misuse of the camera system.

However, residents in the audience were divided over Flock.

"Right now there is no trust," said a man during public comment.

"I don't want to live in this type of surveillance state, and I don't want my children to."

Some who spoke during public comment wondered whether the footage would be stored securely and whether they could trust that the data would not be shared.

While others were for the tool for police.

"This department is fully transparent, and they deserve this tool to keep us safe," said one man who spoke from the audience.

A former captain for the Sterling Heights Police Department spoke during public comment.

She reiterated that the Flock cameras are on public roads, capturing images that anyone can take in public.

However, after hours of deliberation by the community and a recess, the Sterling Heights City Council voted to renew the contract.

Before the meeting, CBS News Detroit caught up with Councilman Michael Radke, who has voted against Flock.

While he acknowledged the system is effective, he is not for a surveillance state. He voted no.

He proposed the city make it a local misdemeanor if an officer misuses the data.

The majority of the council objected to the idea, with the Chief mentioning that laws are already in place.