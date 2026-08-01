Stellantis employee dead after workplace incident at Center Line facility, company says

A Stellantis employee is dead after they were involved in a workplace incident in Center Line, Michigan, on Saturday, according to a company spokesperson.

The automaker said it's working with authorities to "thoroughly investigate the cause" of the incident, though it has yet to disclose details about what happened.

According to Stellantis, the building "previously housed Mopar's administrative functions" and is currently unoccupied. Mopar, according to its website, services and makes parts for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles.

United Auto Workers has identified the employee as James Brasher, a 30-plus-year member of the union. President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer said in a joint statement that he was working on a renovation project when the incident happened.

"The UAW will investigate and demand details from the company of exactly how this tragedy occurred," the joint statement said.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Center Line Department of Public Safety for more information about the incident.

This is a developing story.