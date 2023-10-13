Stellantis announces 700 more layoffs at Kokomo Plant due to UAW strike

UAW President Shawn Fain: No new strike expansions as strike enters fifth week

(CBS DETROIT) - As the UAW strike against the Detroit automakers continues, Stellantis has announced temporary layoffs for 700 additional employees.

The automaker released a statement Friday afternoon, saying the additional layoffs were prompted due to the ongoing strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

Here's the automaker's full statement:

"As a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC), Stellantis has announced temporary layoffs for an additional 700 employees from the Kokomo (Indiana) Transmission and Kokomo (Indiana) Casting Plants, effective Oct. 13. In total, the Company now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff across three states.

These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator.

Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations."

On Monday, Oct. 9, Stellantis announced that over 500 employees had been temporarily laid off due to the strike.

The automakers said the last day for 520 workers at the Trenton Engine Complex was Friday, Oct. 6. In addition, 50 workers had been laid off at the Kokomo Casting Plant and 70 workers were laid off at the Toledo Machining Plant.

With the new announcement, Stellantis currently has 1,340 employees laid off.

On Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain held another Facebook Live, and announced there would be no new strike expansions right now, but the union will strike whenever they see fit, not just on Fridays.

The union and Stellantis are continuing to negotiate to reach an agreement.

"The discussions between Stellantis and the UAW are focused on narrowing the gaps on issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees while providing a bridge for the sustainability of the Company," according to the automaker. "We have made progress this week and look for collaboration from the UAW to reach an agreement as soon as possible to get everyone back to work."