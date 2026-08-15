Man, 49, accused of stabbing stranger multiple times outside Eastpointe motel

A 49-year-old man is charged in a nonfatal stabbing that injured an individual outside a motel in Eastpointe, Michigan, earlier this month, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said

Online court records show Eric Dewayne Williams is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the Aug. 8 incident.

Prosecutors said Williams, from Port Huron, Michigan, stabbed an individual three times in the abdomen outside the Eastland Motel on the 21000 block of Gratiot Ave. The wounds were not lethal and the weapon has not been recovered, according to officials.

Williams left the scene but later returned, where he was arrested, prosecutors said. He and the person stabbed did not know each other at the time of the incident.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said Williams allegedly targeted the individual without being provoked.

"Such behavior will not be tolerated in our community," Lucido said in a written statement.

A judge set Williams' bond at $1 million cash or surety. He's scheduled to appear at a probable cause conference on Wednesday morning.

If convicted, Williams faces up to life in prison.