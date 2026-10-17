Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing in Royal Oak Township; man in custody

A pregnant woman is injured and a 35-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, on Friday evening, the Michigan State Police said.

According to investigators, troopers responded to a home on the 21400 block of Bethlawn Boulevard around 6:03 p.m. for a reported stabbing involving a domestic dispute. The state agency said the man was at the residence to visit his child when he and the woman, 35, started arguing.

The man allegedly assaulted and stabbed the woman during the argument before leaving the scene, investigators said. The troopers provided medical assistance to the woman before she was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were reported to be in stable condition early Saturday, according to the agency.

The man was located and taken into custody after investigators with the agency coordinated with the Sumpter Township Police Department.

As of Saturday morning, the man is lodged at the Oakland County Jail and the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE.