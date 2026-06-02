Vandals target St. Clair Little League complex bathrooms

The St. Clair Little League complex is facing damage after vandalism forced the closure of two bathroom facilities over the weekend.

League officials say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, when surveillance cameras captured individuals damaging the back restrooms at the 40-acre complex. The facility includes nine fields and is run entirely by volunteers and parents, making the impact of the damage especially significant for the organization.

"They smashed up the toilet, we believe with a rock, and they found a can of paint in one of the dumpsters," said St. Clair Police Chief Don Ennis.

League President Matt Karas, who grew up playing in the program and took over the role in 2021, said the timing couldn't be worse.

"A few thousand-dollar hit like this kind of hurts us, especially going into the end of the season with all-stars and end-of-the-season parties," Karas said. "The budget gets kind of tight."

In addition to damaged fixtures, windows were also broken.

"We have some glass block windows here. It looks like they used a rock to smash that out," Ennis said.

Security cameras, donated to the league a few years ago, captured the teens responsible. Karas said while they don't like having to review footage, it was necessary in this case.

"We don't like to look at the cameras, but when something like this happens, we have to," he said.

After images were shared on social media, community members quickly helped identify those involved.

"People recognized them, from school administration all the way down," Karas said.

Ennis said the juveniles involved did not appear to have a clear motive and is encouraging parents to talk with their children about consequences.

"Something they do today could affect their future," Ennis said. "When they want to get a job or go to college, whatever they do today may follow them for the rest of their lives."

Ennis said the teens' punishment will be determined by the league's board, but if the league presses charges, the two juveniles could face felony charges since the damage is estimated to exceed $1,000.

Karas said he hopes the bathrooms will be repaired by the end of the week. If not, the league may need to bring in portable restrooms for the back fields.