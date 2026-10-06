1 dead, 2 injured in Grant Township after 3-vehicle crash

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Grant Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the intersection of Wildcat Road and Burtch Road around 5 p.m. on Monday for a multi-vehicle accident.

The sheriff's office says that a 41-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries, two individuals were transported by Tri-Hospital EMS and two other individuals sustained minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office investigations, a white Dodge Journey — which the 41-year-old woman was driving — was traveling southbound on Wildcat Road when it entered the intersection and collided with a black Jeep Liberty, which was traveling westbound on Burtch Road through the intersection. The Dodge Journey then collided with a northbound gray Chevrolet Impala, the sheriff's office says.

The incident is still being investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team.