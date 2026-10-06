Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 2 injured in Grant Township after 3-vehicle crash

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
Read Full Bio
Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Grant Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the intersection of Wildcat Road and Burtch Road around 5 p.m. on Monday for a multi-vehicle accident.

The sheriff's office says that a 41-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries, two individuals were transported by Tri-Hospital EMS and two other individuals sustained minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office investigations, a white Dodge Journey — which the 41-year-old woman was driving — was traveling southbound on Wildcat Road when it entered the intersection and collided with a black Jeep Liberty, which was traveling westbound on Burtch Road through the intersection. The Dodge Journey then collided with a northbound gray Chevrolet Impala, the sheriff's office says.

The incident is still being investigated by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue