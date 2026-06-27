Detroit establishments Spot Lite and UFO Bar to permanently close their doors

Spot Lite Detroit and UFO Bar, two spots in the Motor City known for their nightlife, are set to permanently close, managers of the businesses said.

Spot Lite will close its doors for good on Sunday night and UFO Bar will shut down on Tuesday.

"Spot Lite has been the most meaningful project of my life for the past 5 years," Roula David, who helped establish the venue, said in a social media post.

The 7,900-square-foot establishment located at 2905 Beaufait St. serves as an art gallery, bar, record store and music venue, according to Spot Lite's website. It's also home to Cairo Coffee, which will temporarily remain open at the location while it finds a new spot, the post said.

The UFO Bar site at 2110 Trumbull Ave. will be taken over by a new team and transformed into a record store and cocktail bar called Detroit Vinyl Bar, according to officials. UFO Bar opened in 2024 under the ownership of David.