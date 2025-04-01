Northbound Southfield Road closed at 8 Mile Road due to accident

Police situation on I-75; shooting investigation in Detroit; other top stories

Police situation on I-75; shooting investigation in Detroit; other top stories

Police situation on I-75; shooting investigation in Detroit; other top stories

All lanes of northbound Southfield Road at 8 Mile Road in Southfield, Michigan, are blocked as a result of a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation issued that traffic notice Tuesday morning, citing an accident that happened about 8:10 a.m. The northbound Southfield Road (M-39) entrance ramp from 8 Mile Road also is closed, according to the MDOT MI Drive map.

Michigan State Police posted at 8:42 a.m. that Southfield was closed at 7 Mile because of the backups.

A MI Drive traffic camera map in the area showed standstill traffic in all lanes behind the crash at 8:45 a.m.

Traffic on the mile roads in the Southfield and Farmington Hills have been busier than usual since a major construction project began March 1 on Interstate 696.