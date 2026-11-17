A 19-year-old Southfield man is charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13 and with recording the activity, Michigan State Police said.

Justin Lewis Harden was arraigned Thursday at 46th District Court in Southfield on nine counts, state police said. He is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated after learning that a man may have taken part in and recorded sexual acts involving a child.

A search of a home led to the seizure of digital evidence, state police said.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet. Resources are available at the websites of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.