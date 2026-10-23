Southfield man accused of killing brother out of jealousy, police say

A Southfield man accused of killing his older brother entered a not guilty plea Friday as criminal proceedings moved forward in the case.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren revealed new details during a press conference, outlining what investigators believe led to the deadly shooting.

Breylon Roberts, 21, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in the death of his brother, 23-year-old Trey Roberts. Roberts is being held without bond.

During Friday's press conference, Barren described the case as a tragic act of family violence and said investigators uncovered evidence of long-standing conflict between the brothers.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Dorset Avenue on Oct. 19 after a 17-year-old girl reported seeing blood and what appeared to be bullet holes. When officers arrived, they found Trey Roberts dead in the kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds.

"At that time, a 17-year-old sister was heard yelling, 'What did you do? What did you do?'" Barren said.

Investigators recovered 17 spent 9mm shell casings from the kitchen and later recovered a privately made firearm from a vehicle belonging to Breylon Roberts. Police said ballistic testing matched the firearm to evidence collected at the scene.

Barren said surveillance footage from a neighbor's camera captured the sound of 17 gunshots before showing Roberts leaving the home shortly afterward.

Investigators also interviewed relatives and friends, who described years of conflict between the brothers. According to Barren, jealousy over the victim's success emerged as a recurring theme.

"One thing that stands out, talking about the jealousy which our suspect had for his brother, put me in mind of Cain and Abel, where he killed his brother out of jealousy," Barren said. "We got to continue to intervene when these things are occurring."

Police say the brothers' 17-year-old sister discovered the scene and called 911. Barren said the impact on the family has been devastating.

"I spoke with the father yesterday," Barren said. "They want to make sure she gets the resources that she needs. It's very tragic, and my heart goes out for her as well."

Barren urged families facing serious conflict to seek help before situations escalate, saying counseling, mental health professionals and other support systems can be critical interventions.

"My hope is that the criminal justice system gives him the punishment he deserves," Barren said. "My hope for the family is they get the counseling that they need, the support that they need from the community and family members. It will take a long time to recover, if at all."

Roberts pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm charges. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. before Judge Arvant.