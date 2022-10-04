South Lyon East High School on lockdown due to possible threat

(CBS DETROIT) - South Lyon East High School is on lockdown as police and K9 units investigate a reported threat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Detectives say they do not believe the threat is credible, but the school is on lockdown as a precaution as they search the building.

Police say that school officials were told a note was found in a bathroom this morning, which allegedly said someone in the school was armed and implied this person would begin shooting.

School remains in session during the lockdown.

The school is located at 52200 W. Ten Mile Road in Lyon Township.

No further information has been given at this time.