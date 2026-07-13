Metro Detroiter Sophie Shaft wins USA Weightlifting National Championship

Sophie Shaft is a rising star with USA weightlifting, and she's got the hardware to show for it.

"It was a great meet," said Shaft from Canton, Michigan. "I ended up going six-for-six, hitting all my lifts and winning three golds in my weight category."

Shaft posted the highest score of the entire competition at last month's USA Weightlifting National Championships, where she not only earned a national title but also set three new American records.

"Athletically, I'm always proud of her accomplishments, but how she has grown as an athlete and the way she has shown up in competitions over the years and progressed through that is what I'm most proud of," said Zach Caswell, who coaches Shaft out of Optimus Barbell in Livonia.

Shaft has been raising the bar for a long time. She started out in gymnastics before moving to CrossFit and even American Ninja Warrior.

"I started when I was 3 and I competitive gymnastics for about 7 or 8 years," said Shaft. "From there, I went into CrossFit, and in CrossFit, I did the Olympic lifts, so that was my start to doing the snatch and clean and jerk."

Shaft's strength could take her to the sport's highest level.

"I've always wanted to represent USA, especially at the Olympics," said Shaft. "I watched the 2008 Olympics, and I knew I wanted to go one day. I thought it was going to be in gymnastics, and it didn't quite turn out that way, but I'm super excited to be in another Olympic sport that is working out really well so far, and I'm really excited to see where it will go."

"What would it mean to get there? It would be everything, honestly," said Caswell. "We just don't want to make it. We want to be the best overall, and I do want to see her on that stage, Olympic gold medal, national anthem playing."

Shaft hopes her journey inspires young girls to discover their strength and go after their dreams.

"There's people that can relate whether there are young gymnasts, young CrossFitters or American Ninja Warriors, I think they can relate to me," said Shaft. "I think it's cool to show girls they can do weightlifting too."

Shaft will be competing in the World Weightlifting Championships in China this fall.