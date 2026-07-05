Man killed, 6 people injured in West Michigan head-on crash, sheriff's office says

A 58-year-old man is dead and six other people were injured after a head-on crash in Solon Township, Michigan, early Saturday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the collision on Algoma Avenue Northeast, south of 15 Mile Road, around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man, from Algoma Township, Michigan, was driving an SUV in the wrong lane when the vehicle collided head-on with a pickup truck.

The man was trapped in the SUV after the crash and had to be removed by emergency responders, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup, identified as a 19-year-old Hastings, Michigan, man, and five passengers in the truck were taken to the hospital "with injuries ranging from minor to serious," the sheriff's office said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office Traffic Safety Unit, which is investigating.

Solon Township is around 24 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan.