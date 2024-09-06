Social Security offices forced to close because of unspecified tech problem

Changes for some Social Security recipients What to know as Social Security recipients have to update their online accounts 02:38

A technology problem on Friday forced the Social Security Administration to close offices, while also hampering its ability to offer online services.

The government agency cited a "hardware issue" that it said is hampering its ability to provide services both in person and on its website. Reports of people being unable to access their My Social Security accounts surged starting Friday morning and continued into the afternoon, according to DownDetector.com.

SSA is experiencing IT difficulties today providing personalized services. For more information, visit: https://t.co/p07PcnWCwY. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) September 6, 2024

The Social Security Administration said its offices are closed today to in-person services. The agency is continuing to answer general questions by telephone.

Mark Hinkle, press officer with the Social Security Administration, said in a statement Friday evening that the agency has resolved the tech glitch affecting personalized services. In-person services and full telephone support will resume on Monday, he noted.