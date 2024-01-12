List: Snow emergencies declared in SE Michigan amid storm
(CBS DETROIT) - Friday's winter storm struck Southeast Michigan, prompting multiple cities to issue snow emergencies.
Oakland County
- Auburn Hills: effective 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.
- Huntington Woods: effective 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, until all roads have been cleared by the Department of Public Works.
- South Lyon: effective 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, through 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Residents asked to remove all vehicles from city streets to allow crews to clear roads.
Wayne County
- Garden City: effective 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, until further notice. Vehicle parking on city streets is prohibited.
