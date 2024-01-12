Watch CBS News
List: Snow emergencies declared in SE Michigan amid storm

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday's winter storm struck Southeast Michigan, prompting multiple cities to issue snow emergencies.

Oakland County

  • Auburn Hills: effective 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, through 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.
  • Huntington Woods: effective 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, until all roads have been cleared by the Department of Public Works.
  • South Lyon: effective 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, through 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Residents asked to remove all vehicles from city streets to allow crews to clear roads.

Wayne County

  • Garden City: effective 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, until further notice. Vehicle parking on city streets is prohibited.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 5:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

