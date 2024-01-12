More than 98K DTE customers without power amid winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday's weather came with snowfall, tricky road conditions, and thousands of power outages in Southeast Michigan.

As of 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 98,035 DTE customers were reported to be without power. Additionally, 47,731 Consumers Energy customers are affected by power outages.

With winter weather expected to continue over the weekend, DTE Energy leaders said the company was doing the best it could to get ahead of the storm and have people on standby to assist with outages and damage quickly and safely.

"If a customer does experience an outage, please know we know how disruptive and uncomfortable it is to be without power, and everyone at DTE is committed to getting your service restored as safely and quickly as possible," Bill Hutchinson, DTE director of storm emergency preparedness and response, said ahead of the storm.

Hutchinson said the company had more than 1,000 linemen for support as they prepared for outages.

"A particular concern of mine this weekend is the drop in temperature. It's going to be cold outside, so while we hope to see limited impact to our electric system, it is important to be prepared and check in on others if they need assistance," he said.