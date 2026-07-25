Smoke alarms credited for warning residents early about garage fire in Lapeer County

A Lapeer County fire chief says smoke alarms inside a Mayfield Township, Michigan, home "made a difference" in a garage blaze Friday morning by providing residents with an early warning.

Firefighters responded to the incident at the home on the 1700 block of North Lapeer Drive around 3:56 a.m. Officials said they found smoke and fire coming from the garage when they arrived.

According to officials, some firefighters began extinguishing the flames while others searched the home to make sure no one was inside.

"The occupants safely escaped after being awakened by working smoke alarms," Lapeer Fire Chief Mike Vogt said in a news release.

A damaged garage after a fire in Mayfield Township, Michigan, on July 24, 2026. City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department

No one was injured and the fire was contained to the garage, officials said.

"Working smoke alarms made a difference in this incident by providing the occupants with the early warning they needed to safely escape their home," Vogt said.

The Lapeer Fire and Rescue Department urges everyone to install smoke alarms on every level of their home, outside each sleeping area and inside all bedrooms.

Anyone who needs smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms — or wants help installing them — is asked to contact the agency, which provides both free of charge to qualifying residents.