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Small plane makes emergency landing near Flint's Bishop Airport, no injuries reported

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon near Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. 

The Flint Police Department said the pilot was making a descent for landing at the airport, but the engine stalled after a mechanical failure.

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A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Oct. 10, 2026, near Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan. Flint Police Department

The pilot, who was the only one in the plane, was able to land on the shoulder of Interstate 69 near Interstate 75. No vehicles were damaged, and there were no injuries reported. I-69 near Bristol Road/Exit 131, in Genesee County, was closed from about 3:30 p.m. to about 7 p.m., according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. 

Flint Township police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and authorities at Bishop Airport on the investigation.  

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