Lapeer County market significantly damaged in Wednesday night fire

A fire caused significant damage on Wednesday night to a local market in Lapeer County in Southeast Michigan.

No injuries resulted from the blaze, but assistance from several area fire departments was needed to get enough water to put out the flames.

A fire was discovered June 3, 2026, at Slaterville Market on Imlay City Road in Lapeer Township. Lapeer Fire and Rescue

A passerby reported a possible transformer-related electrical issue at Slaterville Market on Imlay City Road in Lapeer Township about 10:30 p.m., Lapeer Fire and Rescue said. While firefighters were still en route, the Lapeer County Central Dispatch got additional information that the building was on fire and dispatchers sent additional crews.

When the first crew arrived at 10:38 p.m., they found flames showing from the building.

The fire scene was challenging in part because of a limited water supply, as there were no nearby fire hydrants. Water had to be shuttled to the scene via trucks.

There were also concerns about a potential structural collapse, the fire department said. Parts of the asphalt shingle roof fell inside, which prevented firefighters from working from the inside of the building.

Heavy equipment had to be brought on site to remove parts of the collapsed roof.

Several fire departments were called to assist Lapeer Fire and Rescue at a fire June 3, 2026, at Slaterville Market in Lapeer Township. Lapeer Fire and Rescue

The fire was brought under control about 12:30 a.m., the fire department said. Crews cleared the scene about 3 a.m. Imlay City Road was closed in that area during the firefighting efforts.

Assisting agencies included Attica Township Fire Department, Imlay City Fire Department, Metamora Township Fire Department, Columbiaville/Marathon Fire Authority, Elba Township Fire Department, Goodland Township Fire Department, Arcadia Township Fire Department, Lapeer County EMS, Lapeer County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Lapeer County Central Dispatch. Lapeer County EMS was on site to assist firefighters working on scene.

"Lapeer Fire & Rescue would like to thank all of our mutual aid partners and assisting agencies for their support during this incident. Fires in areas without hydrants require a substantial amount of personnel, apparatus, and coordination. Their assistance was critical to maintaining the water supply operation and bringing the fire under control," the department said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.