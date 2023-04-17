Two more suspects in custody in connection to death of Kayla Sedoskey

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a woman whose body was found at an abandoned Monroe County juvenile detention center.

The body of Kayla Sedoskey was found at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2, 2023.

Michigan State Police say a fourth suspect was recently arrested in North Carolina following a standoff with U.S. Marshals. His name is being withheld pending extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

A fifth suspect was also arrested in North Carolina on Saturday. Neither of the two recently arrested suspects have been identified but police say they are a man and a woman. Both are charged with homicide-open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide-open murder. Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey have already been arrested in connection to the case.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects. If you have any information relating to the death of Kayla Sedoskey, you're urged to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.