Southfield firefighters use shop vacuum to rescue cat out of underground pipe

Firefighters used the suction from a shop vacuum to remove a cat that was stuck in an underground pipe on Monday in Metro Detroit.

Lt. Kiah, Firefighter/Paramedic Ballew and Acting Driver Engineer Siburt from the Southfield Fire Department successfully rescued a cat from an underground pipe on Sept. 20, 2026. Southfield Fire Department

The Southfield Fire Department shared the story and some photos on its social media, praising the crew that responded to the call for thinking "outside the box" on the animal rescue.

Lt. Kiah, Firefighter/Paramedic Ballew and Acting Driver Engineer Siburt were sent to the scene after getting a report about a cat that was stuck in an underground pipe and crying out in distress.

An underground pipe where a cat went into - and then got stuck - in Southfield, Michigan. Southfield Fire Department

The crew used the suction on a shop vacuum to then safely pull the cat out of the pipe. That's a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner typically used to clean up wood chips, small debris or water at a work site.

The Southfield (Michigan) Fire Department used the suction on a shop vacuum to safely pull a cat out of an underground pipe. Southfield Fire Department

"We're happy to report the cat is doing fine. Great work, guys, and what a purr-fect ending to the story! Oh, and we figured this also answers the age-old question, 'Do firefighters rescue cats?' The answer is YES… They're just not always up trees!," the fire department said.