East Lansing police investigate 2 overnight shootings

Two shootings happened overnight between Saturday and Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan, according to police.

Officials said the shootings were among an unspecified number of "incidents" that happened between Halloween night and early Sunday in the community.

East Lansing Police Chief Jennifer Brown, East Lansing Fire Chief John Newman, and Michigan State Police First Lt. Jay Barkley are scheduled to share details about the incidents at a 2 p.m. news conference.

The Michigan State University Office of the President, whose campus is located in East Lansing, said in a Facebook post that the "incidents that occurred or were reported this weekend are deeply concerning," noting the shootings and that there may have been "inappropriate behavior" at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.