2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, police say
Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the establishment located at 16000 W. Nine Mile Rd. around 3:33 a.m. They found a man who sustained "apparent gunshot wounds."
The man died at the scene, officials said.
Two other victims transported themselves to a hospital. According to police, one had been shot multiple times and died at the medical center, while the other suffered a "graze wound" and was treated and released.
"At this time, there appears to be no additional threat to the public," police said in a news release on Sunday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587