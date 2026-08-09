2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, police say

Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the establishment located at 16000 W. Nine Mile Rd. around 3:33 a.m. They found a man who sustained "apparent gunshot wounds."

The man died at the scene, officials said.

Two other victims transported themselves to a hospital. According to police, one had been shot multiple times and died at the medical center, while the other suffered a "graze wound" and was treated and released.

The front door of Hidden Gem Restaurant in Southfield, Michigan, on Aug. 9, 2026. CBS News Detroit

"At this time, there appears to be no additional threat to the public," police said in a news release on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587