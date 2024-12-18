Taylor man's car shot at in road rage incident on Southfield Freeway; suspect arrested

(CBS DETROIT) — A Taylor man's vehicle was shot at Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway in what police say was a road rage incident.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) at Schoolcraft Road.

According to Michigan State Police, Detroit police officers pulled over a vehicle with bullet holes on the northbound service drive near 8 Mile and spoke with the driver, a 33-year-old Taylor man, who said his car had been shot at on the freeway.

The man's vehicle was struck several times, but he was not injured.

Police say the suspect, who exited the freeway at Grand River, was later arrested and a handgun was recovered.

"This appears to be another senseless incident where someone used a firearm to settle a driving dispute. We are very fortunate that no one was struck by one of these bullets," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Thank you to the members of our community who witnessed this crime and provided information that led us to this suspect. We appreciate the partnership we have with the community that helps us build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."

An investigation is ongoing and pending search warrants and other evidence evaluation.