Shooting at Westland plaza leaves 21-year-old man injured, police say

An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was shot at a plaza in Westland, Michigan, on Friday evening.

Police said officers responded to the incident at the Wayne Road Plaza on the 800 block of South Wayne Road at 6:56 p.m. They found the Inkster, Michigan, man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained on Saturday.

Officials said the shooting was not random and that there is "no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the public."

Police have yet to disclose whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.