5 injured after shooting and fight during wedding reception at Athena Hall in Roseville

The Roseville Police Department in Roseville, Michigan, is investigating after it said five people were injured following a shooting and large fight during a wedding reception on Saturday night.

Officials responded to the incident at the parking lot of Athena Hall, located at 25650 Gratiot Ave., around 11 p.m. Witnesses told police that guests at the wedding reception began fighting with one another and that at least two handguns were drawn before shots were fired.

"The scene quickly descended into chaos as guests fled the area," Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin said.

Three people, including a woman, were shot and taken to area hospitals, according to police. They sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and are expected to recover fully.

Officers at the scene found a man who had been hit by a fleeing vehicle. Police said he appeared to have suffered a broken hip and was treated at the scene before "being transported for further medical care."

According to officials, another person suffered a deep cut, though it wasn't immediately known how the injury happened.

"The victims and witnesses were not very cooperative with officers, but detectives will be working on identifying additional witnesses," Berlin said.