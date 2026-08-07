Sheriff reminds Raft Off boaters to follow marine safety guidelines on Lake St. Clair

The St. Clair County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office has issued boater safety reminders ahead of the Raft Off event taking place Saturday in Lake St. Clair.

Raft Off is an informal party on the second Saturday in August that brings thousands of boaters to the region. Boaters typically arrive early in the morning, many tie off one another, with peak crowds at mid-day, according to the Muscamoot Bay website.

"This weekend attracts thousands from all over to Lake St. Clair. What started out as a one-day event has evolved into the entire weekend, with boats tying up and camping out in a multiday party," the sheriff's office said.

Boaters who participate in the gathering should ensure that their vessel is water-ready, the sheriff's office said. This includes life jackets for everyone on board, taking along a fire extinguisher and first aid kit, and making sure the vessel's navigation lights are in good working order.

Boaters should also stay well hydrated. "Due to the circumstances of this event, heat-related medical emergencies can easily occur," deputies said.

Those wishing to attend should also have reliable transportation to and from the event and know their exact location at all times in case of an emergency.