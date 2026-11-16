Video shows Shelby Township officer rescues man, 4-year-old boy, from burning home

A Shelby Township police officer crawled through a smoke-filled condo early Monday and found a father and his 4-year-old son, leading them out through the garage, police said.

Officer Tyler Nikkel, a three-year veteran of the Shelby Township Police Department, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation after the call, Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.

Shelby Township police and fire dispatch received a 911 call about the fire at about 3:56 a.m. Monday from a condo near 22 Mile Road and M-53 in Macomb County. Nikkel was among the first emergency responders to arrive.

Shelby Township Police enter a smoke-filled home on Nov. 16, 2026, to rescue a man and a 4-year-old boy from the blaze. Shelby Township Police Department

He walked into the open garage, where a woman told him her husband and son were trapped inside the house. She pointed responders in the direction they were last known to be, through thick smoke. Officers coaxed her outside for her safety while one of them radioed that two people were inside.

Nikkel entered the smoke-filled home, but the extreme smoke forced him back out. Police said he then made the "courageous decision" to go in again. He crawled on his hands and knees.

Bodycam video shows the smoke and captures Nikkel shouting "Where are you?" and telling them to "come straight to me." He also called out for them to "reach out."

Shelby Township Police Officer Tyler Nikkel. Shelby Township Police Department

He heard coughing and a child's cries, found the disoriented man holding the boy and escorted them both out through the garage.

Police did not say how the man and boy are doing or what caused the fire.

"I could not be more proud of Officer Nikkel and the actions he took this morning," Shelide said. "His actions remind us that it takes tremendous courage to act when lives are on the line."