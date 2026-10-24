Wayne County man charged with criminal sexual conduct bound over to circuit court

A 39-year-old man charged in an alleged sexual assault in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, in June has been bound over to circuit court, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Benjamin Warda of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, was initially charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the reported incident. According to the prosecutor's office, a district court judge bound Warda over to the Macomb County Circuit Court Friday on the count and, on a prosecutor's motion, an additional charge of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Prosecutors say the alleged sexual assault happened on a boat docked at a marina in St. Clair Shores.

"The courage it takes for a victim of sexual assault to come forward and participate in the legal process should never be underestimated," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement.

Warda is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court on Nov. 9, according to the prosecutor's office. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

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