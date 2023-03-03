Several families forced to move after apartment building catches fire on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Several families are searching for a new home after an apartment building caught fire on Detroit's east side Thursday.

The Detroit Fire Department says it happened just after 1 a.m. near Alaska Avenue and Prairie Street.

Kimiko Ross says she and her 12-year-old son are thankful to be alive.

"My son said when we got out the building, 'Mama, what if you had to work at night?' That's really what broke me down because I do work at night sometimes and I don't think he would have gotten out the bed, he was scared. I literally had to put him out down the steps. We couldn't see but we just felt our way out. But we got out," Ross said as tears streamed down her face.

What didn't make it is nearly everything Ross had inside except a little bag full of blankets donated by the American Red Cross, some shoes and any family photos she can find.

However, she is not the only one trying to salvage what went up in smoke overnight. Resident Nikia Hicks is too.

"Today was the first time I was in there, and when I walked in there, it was devastating because I lost everything. I have nothing," Hicks said.

As others continue to pack up, investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Miraculously, all families inside were able to get out without injury.

Yet, most of them like Ross and Hicks are left looking for a new home.