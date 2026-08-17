Firefighters respond to blaze at Howell meat market, business remains open

Several fire departments and agencies responded to a fire at a business building early Monday in Livingston County, Michigan.

The fire was at a storage barn behind Great Lakes Custom Meats and More, in the 5600 block of East Highland Road, Howell. The business posted on social media on Monday morning that the store will remain open during regular business hours.

"We are incredibly thankful for the firefighters who responded and worked so hard to stop the fire from spreading to our other buildings. We truly cannot thank them enough," Great Lakes Custom Meats and More said. "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we process this loss and figure out what the next steps will be."

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday. Howell Area Fire Department Chief Andrew Box said when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen through the building's door. No one was in the building at the time, Box said.

One firefighter on the call sustained a minor injury while working to extinguish the fire, the chief said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Agencies that assisted Howell on the call included Brighton Area Fire Authority, Green Oak Firefighters, Fowlerville Firefighters, Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority, Argentine Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team.

Great Lakes Custom Meats and More is a family-owned meat market whose services include deer processing, meat bundle packages, Michigan-made items and a variety of kitchen and cooking products.