Police step up security for tree lighting at The Mall at Partridge Creek

The Mall at Partridge Creek kicks off its annual tree lighting ceremony in Clinton Township on Wednesday, ensuring public safety remains at the forefront.

"This is an important anchor for our community, and we're going to do everything possible to make sure it's a great, safe gathering place," Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem said.

Gieleghem says each year, the tree lighting rings in the holiday season.

"We're looking forward to a nice large crowd," Gieleghem said.

During last year's ceremony, what was supposed to be a festive gathering turned into chaos when an argument between a group of teenagers led to an isolated shooting, leaving a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times.

Though police say the incident was not connected to the event, Gieleghem tells CBS News Detroit that increased security will be on site on Wednesday.

"Particularly in the movie theatre, there's security for MJR, and then there's also the mall security, and they work very cooperatively with our police department. Our police department has a drone unit, a bicycle unit; I can't say all that's going to be here tonight because we don't want to reveal all the things about the presence that we'll have," Gieleghem said.

It's preparedness from law enforcement and security personnel that Gieleghem says was put in place to keep everyone safe.

"This is one of the safest places you can possibly be within Clinton Township. People shouldn't fear going out, and we're going to do everything we can as a department to make sure that people feel safe, they feel protected," Gieleghem said.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.