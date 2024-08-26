Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance to visit Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance returns to Michigan this week after making a campaign stop to speak about crime and immigration in Byron Center last week.

Vance will speak in Big Rapids on Tuesday. This is his fourth campaign stop in Michigan since becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate. Vance visited Shelby Township in early August to speak with members of law enforcement.

Tuesday's campaign stop is at the Majestic Friesians Horse Farms, located at 21750 19 Mile Rd. in Big Rapids. According to a release from the Trump-Vance campaign, Vance will discuss the economy, inflation and manufacturing during his Big Rapids visit.

"The radical policies of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the far-left Democrats, including Tim Walz, have driven the American economy into a tailspin, leaving Michigan families struggling to make ends meet," the Trump-Vance campaign said in a statement.

"From filling up the gas tank to putting food on the table, the burden of rising prices is a reality that Michiganders grapple with daily. It is clear that Kamala's dangerously liberal policies have not delivered the economic stability that Americans need."

Vance's visit is on the heels of Trump's visit to Detroit on Monday, where he delivered an address at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference and Exhibition at Huntington Place. Trump then returns to Michigan on Thursday, when he visits Alro Steel in Potterville.

Doors for the event open at 10:30 a.m., with Vance set to take the stage at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must register to attend.