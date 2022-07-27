Season 2 of "Secret Celebrity Renovation" Premieres Friday, July 29

In the season premiere of "Secret Celebrity Renovation," comedian and actor Billy Gardell, star of CBS' hit comedy "Bob Hearts Abishola," returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to renovate the home of his best friend's mother, Marianne O'Connell.

In an emotional tribute, Billy takes home improvement contractor "Boston Rob" Mariano to his late father's neighborhood bar, where Rob surprises Billy with a special dedication in honor of his dad.

"Secret Celebrity Renovation" season two premieres Friday, July 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Hosted by Nischelle Turner. Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano ("Survivor"), home improvement contractor and television personality, joins the design team in season two, alongside returning interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

"Secret Celebrity Renovation" is a series that gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Hosted by Nischelle Turner ("Entertainment Tonight"), "Secret Celebrity Renovation" provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone in their hometown who has had a significant impact on their life's journey.

This season's featured celebrities include Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Tony® Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, GRAMMY® Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI Champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell ("Bob Hearts Abishola"), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, legendary NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and GRAMMY®-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

The series is produced by Juma Entertainment with Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita serving as executive producers.