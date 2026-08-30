Volunteer searchers find boy lost for roughly 2 hours in woods of Michigan's Upper Peninsula

An 11-year-old boy is back with his mother after he was lost in the woods of Luce County for about two hours on Tuesday evening, with volunteer searchers finding him safe and healthy, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers learned around 7:29 p.m. that a child, later identified as the boy, who was running cross-country near the Canada Lakes Pathway trailhead, had been separated from his team and was missing for about an hour.

The state agency said the officers and the Luce County Sheriff's Department then started efforts to find the boy. Law enforcement organized pairs of volunteers to search the area.

The volunteer searchers found the boy within 45 minutes of beginning their search, according to the DNR.

Two volunteer searchers walk with an 11-year-old boy who had been lost in the woods for around two hours in Luce County, Michigan, on Aug. 25, 2026. Michigan Department of Natural Resources/Facebook

A video posted by the state agency on social media shows the moments he and his mom reunited.

"Conservation officers live and work in the communities they patrol, the state agency said in a caption accompanying the video. "Combined with their advanced search and rescue training, they have a deep knowledge of the terrain and how to safely navigate it to look for key elements of missing people."

The Canada Lakes Pathway is in Newberry on the eastern side of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.