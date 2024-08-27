Search continues for elderly couple missing from Inland Empire nudist resort for several days

Search underway after elderly couple goes missing from San Bernardino nudist resort Search underway after elderly couple goes missing from San Bernardino nudist resort 02:42

The search continues for an elderly couple who went missing from the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort in San Bernardino County over the weekend.

Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel Menard, 79, were last seen on Saturday at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road at around 10 a.m., according to the Redlands Police Department. Also missing is their dog Cuddles, a small white shih tzu.

Dan (left) and Stephanie Menard (right). The couple went missing on Saturday and have not been seen since. Redlands Police Department

Shortly after they were reported missing, police located the Menards' unlocked car down the street from where they lived. They also discovered Stephanie's purse and both of their cellphones at their home.

Police say Daniel suffers from dementia and is diabetic, adding urgency to their search for the missing couple. Friends say the two did not get around on foot very well, so it would be unusual for them to leave their home without their car.

Friends of the Menards are desperately hoping for their return.

"I just want them back," said Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with the couple for more than a decade. "They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this."

She says that another neighbor was the first to become concerned when they found the couple wasn't ready for church on Sunday like they usually are.

"(They) went inside their home to see if they would be OK inside and they didn't find them in there," Marinelli said. "But, they found Stephanie's purse was in there, (her) cane was in there. ... (The) TV was left on, (the) computer was left on. It was just very suspicious for them to be gone."

Dan (left) and Stephanie (right) Menard. The couple went missing on Saturday and have not been seen since. Sandy Marinelli

The circumstances have many in the community fearing the worst, especially while the area experiences a rash of unusual crimes like vandalism and break-ins.

"Dan was funny and he was sweet. It just plagues me. I can't believe somebody would do something like this to them," Tammie Wilkerson said. "It hurts my heart 'cause they didn't deserve it."

The recent events already had many living on edge, uneasy with the sudden change happening around their homes.

"I'm terrified. I haven't slept since this happened," said Wilkerson. "I'm terrified that I'm gonna be next."

Despite the public belief that something was done to the Menards, police have not mentioned any indication of foul play being involved.

"I can't really speak to that; we're certainly investigating every avenue," said Carl Baker, spokesperson for the City of Redlands. "We did have search dogs from Riverside Sheriff's Office and a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office."

On top of that, neighbors have scoured the nearby Reche Canyon area on foot and horseback, to no avail.

"Dan, Stephanie, if you're seeing this, find some way to get us some information so you can come back, we miss you," Wilkerson said. "We love you and we miss you and we need you to come back."

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact RPD detectives at (909) 798-7681.