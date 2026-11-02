Seaplane crashes into Orchard Lake; no injuries reported, deputies say

No one was injured after a seaplane went into the water of Orchard Lake, Michigan, on Monday, local authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call about 1 p.m. about the crash. Deputies said those aboard a nearby boat came to the assistance of possibly two people on the plane.

A seaplane crashed on Nov. 2, 2026, into Orchard Lake, Michigan. Deputies said no one was injured as a result. CBS Detroit

The Oakland County Search and Rescue Team was sent to the area, and plans are underway to recover the plane from the water. Deputies have learned there were no injuries to those aboard.

The City of Orchard Lake runs along the shoreline of Orchard Lake. The lake is about 790 acres in size and surrounds Apple Island. There is a Michigan Department of Natural Resources public launch site off Orchard Lake Road, north of Pontiac Trail.

"Please avoid the boat launch at this time," deputies said about 2 p.m.