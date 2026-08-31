Watch live: Sean Duffy, Markwayne Mullin speak in Detroit on effort against trucking fraud

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and Justice Department officials will host a press conference in Detroit to speak on an interagency effort to address and prevent fraud in the trucking industry.

The press conference begins at 10:30 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit will livestream the press conference.

The Trump administration's goals include supporting the U.S. truck driving industry by recruiting military veterans into the industry. The administration also aims to prevent drivers with safety-related violations in other countries from obtaining U.S. commercial driver licenses.

Other officials scheduled to attend include FTC Chairman and White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Vice Chairman Andrew Ferguson; U.S. Attorneys Jerome Gorgon (Eastern District of Michigan) and Adam Mildred (Northern District of Indiana); and U.S. Attorneys from Ohio and Illinois.

The announcement follows a string of fatal crashes involving noncitizen truck drivers — including a 2025 Fort Pierce, Florida, crash that killed three people, after CBS Miami reported the driver had failed his CDL written exam ten times before eventually being licensed in Washington state. Federal and state officials have since moved to tighten CDL rules, including license cancellations in California and a temporary State Department pause on commercial driver visas.