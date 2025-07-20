Scottie Scheffler wins first British Open, inches closer to Grand Slam

American Scottie Scheffler won his first British Open on Sunday in a dominant fashion, raising the Claret Jug at the 153rd iteration of golf's oldest tournament four strokes ahead of Harris English.

Fans at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland erupted as the 29-year-old Dallas native sank his final putt for par and walked across the green to meet his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett.

Scheffler went -17 on the day, scoring 68 on fourth round of the tournament on Sunday and earning a final score of 267. The Champion Golfer of the Year — the title given to the winner of British Open, the oldest of golf's four major championships — defeated American Harris English, who finished 4 shots behind, with a score of 66 on the round.

The World No.1 is only the fourth player to win The Open, the Masters and PGA Championship before 30, joining an elite list of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

This is Scheffler's second major tournament win of 2025, after his dominant performance at this year's PGA Championship, which was held at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Open victory is his 11th win on the PGA tour since 2024, further solidifying an already unprecedented career.

The win at Royal Portrush leaves one major tournament left for Scheffler to complete professional golf's coveted Grand Slam, or when a golfer has won all four major championships — The Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship.

Scheffler's next opportunity to complete the Grand Slam will be at the 2026 U.S. Open, held at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, New York. The tournament begins June 18 and ends June 21, which is notably Scheffler's 30th birthday.