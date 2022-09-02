Science of Weather: UV Art

This Science of Weather is all about the sun. There is a lot of it and it is extremely bright, but that's what you need in order to make your own sun print photography. Here's how you're going to do it.

Pick your favorite object, or piece of nature, and using a special UV paper and a clear weight, leave the collection in the sunshine. It takes about 5 minutes but the paper will turn white showing the experiment worked.

Here is what is happening. Two molecules in the paper interact and form a new molecule, all because they are sensitive to UV light. As this reaction occurs the paper turns white and areas covered by the object remain blue.

Once the image is revealed you soak the paper in what which begins another reaction. The blue compound is water-soluble so it washes away leaving just white paper behind. The chemical reaction from the sun that left the original image white is not water-soluble and cannot be washed away. But, it does oxidize in water which causes it to turn from white back to blue. Once both reactions are done, bingo! You have a beautiful print made with the power of the sun and UV light.

Now that's the Science of Weather.