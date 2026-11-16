Sanilac County man dies in 4-vehicle crash in Grant Township

A Sanilac County man died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The collision happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Wildcat Road, north of Harris Road, in Grant Township.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Ford F-150 failed to yield to traffic, resulting in a four-vehicle collision. Two of the people involved were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the crash, Clarence Wendell, 48, of Peck, was fatally injured, deputies said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Team has taken over the case.