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Sanilac County man dies in 4-vehicle crash in Grant Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A Sanilac County man died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday in St. Clair County, Michigan. 

The collision happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Wildcat Road, north of Harris Road, in Grant Township. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Ford F-150 failed to yield to traffic, resulting in a four-vehicle collision. Two of the people involved were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the crash, Clarence Wendell, 48, of Peck, was fatally injured, deputies said. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Team has taken over the case. 

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