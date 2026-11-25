As temperatures continue to drop across Metro Detroit, volunteers spent Wednesday helping make sure residents in need have both warm clothing and hot meals.

The Salvation Army partnered with Meridian Health Plan of Michigan to distribute nearly 1,000 winter coats, hats and socks throughout Detroit using the nonprofit's Bed and Bread trucks.

The coats, which include detachable hoods and built-in scarves, were available in sizes up to 4XL to help meet a variety of community needs.

"We know that hunger doesn't stop during the holidays and this time of year, and neither does shelter and the needs of things that go beyond just health care," said Megan Slaven, senior director of communications for Meridian Health Plan of Michigan.

According to the Salvation Army, the Bed & Bread program has been serving Detroit residents for roughly 40 years. The trucks operate 365 days a year, providing meals and support to people experiencing hunger and homelessness.

For Capt. Chanell Debela, the Metro Detroit area commander for the Salvation Army Great Lakes Division, a winter coat can make a significant difference for a child facing harsh weather.

"A warm coat is a means for survival for a child on the street," Debela said. "Very harsh winters, as we know, in Michigan, and a warm coat can allow that child to be productive at school, to be successful at anything they put their mind to."

Wednesday marked the fifth consecutive year of the partnership between Meridian and the Salvation Army. Volunteers loaded coats, hats and socks onto Bed & Bread trucks before heading into neighborhoods across the city.

"Being able to deliver it to them within their community makes a huge difference," Slaven said. "It takes away the burden of having to try and travel to find a location where they could pick the items up at a shelter or something like that, but we're actually bringing it right into their neighborhoods where they're at."

In addition to winter clothing, volunteers also distributed chicken pasta meals.

The Salvation Army said its Bed and Bread trucks will return to Detroit neighborhoods on Thanksgiving Day to distribute holiday meals to residents in need.