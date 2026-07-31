Saline Township data center seeks permit to discharge wastewater into river

A permit application for a wastewater treatment plant related to the Saline Township data center project is now open for public comment.

There's concern among those living near the future site of the data center after the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received a permit application for a wastewater treatment plant.

According to the permit application, the facility will discharge treated water used by the data center into the Saline River.

The proposal is a new frustration for those who've spoken out against the project.

"If Oracle and Related Digital communicated exactly what their plans are for all of their water footprint usage and treatment, what's in it, where it's going, and how they're treating it, I think that would make locals feel a lot less concerned," said community member Sarah Brabbs.

EGLE says the permit would allow increased pollutant loading into the Saline River, which they say will lower water quality; however, the wastewater still needs to meet water quality standards.

"Does that acceptable amount of pollution they want to add, what happens on top of all the other things that are in the water now. There's no reason to trust what they say is going to go in there is what's going to go in there," said community member Eric Greene.

Greene says he's concerned not only about the water quality impacts in Saline but also in other communities the Saline River runs through.

"It also goes through Bridgewater, Milan, Dundee Township, York Township, and then it eventually dumps into the River Rasin. Some of us have been reaching out to these communities and the leaders out there, trying to organize some support," he said.

EGLE says they'll hold a public hearing if enough people show interest, and they're accepting public comment until Aug. 24, which they say will factor into their decision on whether to approve the permit.