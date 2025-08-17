5 injured in shooting at large gathering in Saginaw; no arrests

Body of missing 15-year-old Detroit boy found in cemetery and more top stories

Five people are in the hospital after a shooting at a large gathering in Saginaw, Michigan, on Saturday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Perkins and South 23rd streets. Responding officers found one person lying in the street who had been shot and hit by a car, police said. They were taken to the hospital and were in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

Four others who were shot were treated at the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

"A lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses of violent crimes in Saginaw continues to impact investigations," Michigan State Police said in a post on X Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MSP Detective Sergeant Taylor at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-4295.