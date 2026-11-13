Royal Oak woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, barricading herself for 4 hours

A Royal Oak woman allegedly shot at her boyfriend without striking him and was barricaded for four hours Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, at about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of S. Wilson Avenue after a Canton man called 911 and reported that his girlfriend, 34-year-old Kyronda Tate, had fired a gun at him as he was leaving her home.

Officers arrived and confirmed with the victim that he had not been struck by the gunfire, police say.

According to police, the suspect refused to answer despite a large presence of uniformed police officers outside her home, and remained barricaded in her home for over four hours.

The Oakland County SWAT Team responded to the scene and was about to enter the suspect's home at about 3 a.m. when she voluntarily exited and surrendered herself without further incident.

The case was presented on Thursday at the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony.

Tate was arraigned in the 44th District Court, received a $50,000 bond and was released from custody.

Tate's next court appearance is set for Nov. 20 in the 44th District Court.