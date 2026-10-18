Royal Oak's Sign of the Beefcarver closing, ending a decades-long family operation

The Royal Oak, Michigan, cafeteria-style restaurant Sign of the Beefcarver is set to close on Oct. 25 after more than sixty years in business, the establishment said Sunday.

The eatery located at 27400 Woodward Ave. made the announcement in a Facebook post, noting that it has struggled to survive since the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cited rising food costs, including historically high roast beef prices, as a reason for the planned closure.

"We can no longer absorb the excessive costs of operating and still offer our customers a desirable value proposition," the restaurant said in the post.

The business added that leaving a tip for staff, offering them a job or "any other forms of support" would help.

"We have always tried to offer exceptional value and quality in the friendliest family atmosphere possible," the restaurant said.

According to the Royal Oak Historical Society, entrepreneurs Jack Joliat and Bob LaJoie founded the Royal Oak establishment in 1957 and expanded to seven other locations around Metro Detroit by 1972, all of which have since closed.